Ex-CHS standout charged in Alcoa stabbing death

Former Clinton High School football standout Camion Patrick is now among four men charged with murder in the stabbing death of an Alcoa man in July.

Alcoa Police announced Wednesday that the 22-year-old Patrick had been arrested on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, where he has attended school for the past couple of seasons, along with his brother, 20-year-old Isaiah Wright, and each charged with one count of criminal homicide. Wright was arrested in Kingston.

The announcement Wednesday brings the total number of people charged in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Radford of Maryville on July 25th to four, as Alcoa Police announced last month that 21-year-old Keshawn Hopwell of Maryville and 28-year-old Itiq Green of Louisville had been charged with criminal homicide in Radford’s death.

Camion Patrick was once a promising football player, having starred at Clinton before transferring to Lenoir City and then Knox West. He initially had committed to play at the University of Tennessee but he eventually enrolled in community college before joining Indiana’s football program, where injuries kept him off the field and ultimately ended his football career.

Patrick is awaiting extradition from Indiana and Wright is being held at the Roane County Jail. In the release announcing the charges, Alcoa Police say that no other suspects are being sought.

