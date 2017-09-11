Home / Obituaries / Ernest Eugene “Uncle Buck” Ward, age 64 of Clinton

Ernest Eugene “Uncle Buck” Ward, age 64 of Clinton

Ernest Eugene “Uncle Buck” Ward, age 64 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Earnest Ward and Irene Chamblee Bragg on August 31, 1953. Uncle Buck was a collector of all things. He loved auctions and flea markets, the challenges of a casino, fishing, playing video games, and helping everyone and anyone in need. Uncle Buck’s favorite part of Christmas was purchasing “Christmas Wishes” from the Christmas Tree. He felt that he was doing his part to make sure a child had a Christmas. Uncle Buck was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a diehard Cub fan. Uncle Buck is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Chamblee Bragg, father Earnest Ward, and his brother Bobby Ward.

 

 

Survivors

 

Son                              Matthew Ward and wife Ashlee                                College Station, Texas

 

Sisters                         Deborah Sentell                                                         Clinton

                                    Brenda Price and husband John                              Wood Dale, Illinois

                       

Brothers                      Billy Ward and wife Lisa                                            Aurora, Illinois

                                    Arthur Bragg and wife Tracy                                    Libertyville, Illinois

                                    Jerome Bragg                                                             Oak Ridge

                                    David Bragg                                                                North Carolina

 

Grandson                    Myles

 

 

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

 

 

 

 

Visitation:  1:00 – 3:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM Monday, September 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Uncle Buck’s brother, Jerome Bragg officiating.

Interment: A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City with Kim O’Dell officiating.

 

 

You can also visit Uncle Buck’s Guestbook at: www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

 

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

 

