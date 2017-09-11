Ernest Eugene “Uncle Buck” Ward, age 64 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. He was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Earnest Ward and Irene Chamblee Bragg on August 31, 1953. Uncle Buck was a collector of all things. He loved auctions and flea markets, the challenges of a casino, fishing, playing video games, and helping everyone and anyone in need. Uncle Buck’s favorite part of Christmas was purchasing “Christmas Wishes” from the Christmas Tree. He felt that he was doing his part to make sure a child had a Christmas. Uncle Buck was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a diehard Cub fan. Uncle Buck is preceded in death by his mother, Irene Chamblee Bragg, father Earnest Ward, and his brother Bobby Ward.

Survivors

Son Matthew Ward and wife Ashlee College Station, Texas

Sisters Deborah Sentell Clinton

Brenda Price and husband John Wood Dale, Illinois

Brothers Billy Ward and wife Lisa Aurora, Illinois

Arthur Bragg and wife Tracy Libertyville, Illinois

Jerome Bragg Oak Ridge

David Bragg North Carolina

Grandson Myles

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 – 3:00 PM, Monday, September 11, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM Monday, September 11, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Uncle Buck’s brother, Jerome Bragg officiating.

Interment: A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City with Kim O’Dell officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.