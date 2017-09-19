Home / Featured / Emergency exercise planned in, around Y-12

Jim Harris

Emergency response personnel from the National Nuclear Security Administration and Consolidated Nuclear Security, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency management exercise September 20 in and around the Y 12 National Security Complex.
During this exercise, people in the vicinity of Y-12 may observe police and other emergency response vehicles, as well as responders simulating activities. These activities are part of the exercise.
This event is one of several emergency management exercises conducted on a regular basis at the U.S. Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration facilities in Oak Ridge. These exercises test the ability of emergency personnel to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and ensure that the public, Y-12 employees and the environment would be protected in the event of an actual emergency occurring on the Oak Ridge Reservation.

