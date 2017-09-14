Home / Obituaries / Elaine Davis, age 61 of Clinton

Elaine Davis, age 61 of Clinton

Elaine Davis, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence.  Elaine loved to do anything outdoors but especially enjoyed gardening, cleaning, and swimming at the lake with her grandchildren. She had a giving heart and will be known for the love she had as a mother, grandmother, and friend.  Preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Davis and parents, Elmer and Dolly Ray.

She is survived by:

Daughters…………..Melissa Matheson & husband Junior

      Jennifer Fox & husband Jonus

      Rebecca Fox

Sons…………….          Mitchell Davis, Jr. & wife Danielle

      David Allen Fox

Sisters………….          Barbara Fox & husband David

      Wanda Ray

Brother…………         Robert Ray

17 Grandchildren

Several nieces, nephews and host of other family members

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pmFriday, September 15, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Elaine’s graveside will be 12:00 pmSaturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

