Edward R. Patty passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2017 at the age of 83. He was born April 4, 1934 in Sevier County, TN. Mr. Patty was drafted into the Army and served from 1958 to 1962. He was a mechanic in Oak Ridge, TN working at Vann’s Supertest and later owner of Arrow Automotive. In the late 70’s he moved to Fairbanks, Alaska to help his brother with his water well drilling business, Aurora Drilling. He had enjoyed drag, dirt track, and Nascar racing.

Many people will remember him for being so patient and kind.

Edward is proceeded in death by his parents, Shirl and Altha Patty; brother, Olin Patty and Mildred Patty; and sister, Belle Long.

Survived by his loving wife, Patricia; sons, Jeff (Cathy) Patty, Dennis Patty, Keith (Sheri) Anderson, and Dusten (Laurie) Patty. Grandchildren, Chris (Angie) Patty, Tiffany Patty, Jenya Anderson, Drew Anderson and Lillian Patty. Great grandchildren, Taylor Melgaard, Rowan Patty, Gracie Brown, Emery Patty.

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 4-6 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 6 pm. Family and friends will meet Monday, September 25, 2017 at 12:45 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service at 1 pm with full military honors.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edward R. Patty.