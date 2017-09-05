Home / Obituaries / Edward B. Cagle, age 85 of Andersonville

Edward B. Cagle, age 85 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Edward B. Cagle, age 85 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017.  Edward was a member of First Baptist Church of Andersonville and a veteran of the United States Air Force.  He retired from ORNL as a chemical engineer after 37 years of service.  Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, traveling with his wife Joyce, fishing, and woodworking.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl R. and Carrie Bryson Cagle, brother, Carl Cagle, Jr.; sisters, Helen Hall and Mary Cody.

His is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Cagle of Andersonville; daughter, Pam East & husband David of Murfreesboro; son, James Cagle & wife Jan of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Taylor Cagle, Amber Whitley & husband Zane, and Brock East & wife Jenny; great grandchildren, Harper, Hadley and Tucker East; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Andersonville.  His funeral service will follow at 3:00 pmwith Rev. Steve Lakin officiating.  Following his funeral will be his full military honors service on the grounds of First Baptist Church.  His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Sunday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Andersonville, 3949 Andersonville Hwy., Andersonville, TN  37705.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roger L. Goodman, age 67 of Oliver Springs

Roger L. Goodman, age 67 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved