Earl B. Seeber, age 85 of Andersonville went peacefully to be with the Lord, at his home surrounded by his family on September 14, 2017.  Earl was a member Valley View Baptist Church, Knoxville.

 

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his first wife Wilma Grace Seeber.

 

Earl is survived by loving wife….  Eva Sue Seeber

 

Children…. Gail Copeland and husband Jerry of Knoxville

Gary Seeber and wife Tammy of Heiskell

Linda Miller and husband Tony of Heiskell

Step Daughter…. Tami Bright

Grandchildren…. Angela (Dale) Anderson, Anthony (Jackie) Copeland, Greg (Shae) Seeber, Lisa ( Mark Wiliford, Robert Miller, John and Adrienne Miller

14 great-grand children

Step grandchildren…. Laura, Kim

3 step great-grand children

 

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 17, 2017 from 5-8 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, followed by the funeral at 8:00 PM with the Rev. Justin Pratt, Jerry Copeland, and AJ Crawford. Interment on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Norris Memorial Garden at 11 AM.

 

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Clinton is honored to serve the Seeber family.

www.holleygamble.com

