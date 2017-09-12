Drug deaths increasing in Anderson

According to a report released last week, drug-related deaths in Anderson County are on the rise.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center Drug-Related Death Report 2016 for Knox and Anderson counties was released last Thursday. Shortly after its release, Anderson County mayor Terry Frank says she met with the Forensic Center’s Senior Director John Lott and Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, the chief medical examiner both Anderson and Knox counties.

The report says that data indicates that drug-related deaths are on the rise, as is the number and types of drugs associated with these deaths. In fact, Mayor Frank says she was most alarmed when going over the report by the fact that so far in 2017, 24 people in Anderson County have died as the result of an overdose. Last year, there were 32 drug-related deaths, and officials say that Anderson County is on pace to see 42 such deaths before the end of the year.

The report states that even though most drug-related deaths still occur in the 45-54 year old age group, in 2016, in Anderson County there was a 100% increase in the 25-34 year old age group and a 200% increase in the 65-74 year old age group. Additionally, in 2016, data shows more drugs involved in drug-related death cases as well as an increase in illicit drugs found in such deaths. The powerful painkiller Fentanyl and its analogues were the most frequently found drug in drug-related deaths for 2016.

In Anderson County, Oxycodone remains the most prevalent drug found in Drug Related Deaths; however, we are seeing an uptick in the appearance of other drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, hydrocodone and heroin,” said Mayor Frank in a press release you can see in its entirety on our website at wyshradio.com.

The full report is available online at http://www.knoxcounty.org/rfc/reports.php

According to the report, “the Regional Forensic Center is concerned that the 7-year trend of increasing Drug Related Deaths will continue. We believe there will be an increase in non- pharmaceutical (or illicit) and emerging, designer Drug Related Deaths due to legislative and practice changes to address prescribing and practice standards. Even though there are many actions to reduce over-prescribing practices, we believe there will be a continued high incidence of prescription drug deaths.”

“As a community, we must continue our efforts at education and prevention, awareness, and coordination with key agencies and organizations to combat this epidemic,” said Mayor Frank.