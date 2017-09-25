Dragons fall at Central, 17-0

For a second consecutive week, the Clinton Dragons were shut out 17-0 on the road Friday, this time falling to the Central Bobcats in Knoxville.

Braden Gaston caught a touchdown pass from Luke Ferguson in the second quarter and the Bobcats added a field goal as time expired in the first half to give Central a 10-0 lead at the intermission. Trey’ Sean Moore rushed for 137 yards and scored a touchdown in the 4th quarter to put the game away.

Clinton managed only 156 yards of total offense and 11 first downs, squandering another outstanding defensive effort from the Dragons, who fell to 2-3 with the loss.

(Game stats by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 0- 0-0-0— 0

Central 0-10-0-7—17

Scoring

Central—Braden Gaston 14 pass from Luke Ferguson (Ian Cummins kick), 5:18, 2nd

Central—FG Cummins 25, 0:00, 2nd

Central—Trey’sean Moore 2 run (Cummins kick), 0:26, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, Central 17

Rushes-yards: Clinton 27-67, Central 43-225

Passing yards: Clinton 89, Central 22

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 10-22-1, Central 4-5-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 49-156, Central 48-247

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-38.0, Central 4-42.3

Return yardage: Clinton 82, Central 41

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-30, Central 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 7-34, Central 9-72

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 1-0, Central 1-0

Time of possession: Clinton 20:14, Central 27:46

Time of game: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Individual stats…Rushes – yards…Clinton: Ro Hardin 9-41, Cameron Washington 4-30, Isaiah Washington 2-7, Anthony Shervington 3-7, Luke Harrison 4-0, Cody Parker 1-minus 5, Jacob Brock 4-minus 13; Central: Moore 18-137 (TD), Devone Moss 16-63, Jason Merritts 4-16, Daunte Holliday 2-7, Gaston 1-6, Ferguson 2-minus 4

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 5-11-1 15, Brock 4-10-0 44, Matthew Bouchard 1-1-0 30; Central: Ferguson 4-5-0 22 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Hardin 4-31, Andrew Shoopman 2-16, Reagan McKamey 1-30, Brantley Nichols 1-7, Blake Cooper 1-6, Mazon Jenkins 1-minus 1; Central: Gaston 2-10 (TD), Demetrien Johnson 1-9, Holliday 1-3

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Garrett Zody 3-114-38.0; Central: Cummins 4-171-42.3

Kickoff returns – yards…

Clinton: Shervington 2-46, C. Washington 1-36; Central: Moore 1-6

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Central: Holliday 1-16

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: none; Central: Gaston 1-19

Fumble recoveries…(none for either team)

Sacks – yards…

Clinton: none; Central: Marcus Johnson 1-20, Phillip Young 1-10

Missed field goal – yards…Clinton: Zody 45; Central: none