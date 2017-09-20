DOE recognizes energy efficiency upgrades at Y-12, touts savings

According to the US Department of Energy, award-winning energy efficiency upgrades at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge have saved more than $538,000 per year in energy expenses.

Y-12 has used energy savings performance contracts to enhance its building infrastructure, DOE said. That included a major project in fiscal year 2016 to modernize 11,450 lighting fixtures in 123 facilities. The upgrades improved lighting conditions in more than 1.5 million square feet of work space, reduced electricity use by 36 billion Btu (British thermal units) per year, and saved more than $538,000 annually in energy costs, DOE said.

“Y-12’s innovative lighting design included de-lamping efforts to eliminate unneeded lighting, and used reflectors and optimized light levels to improve security, safety, and productivity,” DOE said in a press release. “The installation team also developed an innovative, streamlined lock-out/tag-out procedure—a critical safety step that normally can add significant amounts of time to a project of this size—and installed quick-connects on individual fixtures that allowed each fixture to be disconnected from power at the fixture location. These innovations enabled completion of the project two months ahead of schedule, with savings estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars due to reduced future preventive maintenance during re-lamping and ballast replacements.”

Y-12 was recently recognized for the work, receiving a Federal Energy and Water Management Award. Those awards recognize people, groups, and agencies for their “outstanding contributions in the areas of energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of advanced and renewable energy technologies at federal facilities.”