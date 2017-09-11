Dine & Donate to ADFAC today (Monday)

It’s the second Monday of the month, so it is time to Dine & Donate to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties (ADFAC). On the second Monday of every month, several area restaurants donate a portion of their sales to ADFAC to support the work it does on behalf of the less fortunate in Oak Ridge: Razzleberry’s (not open for dinner on Mondays); Burchfield’s; Dean’s; Gallo Loco; Mediterranean Delight; Outback Steakhouse and the Soup Kitchen, as well as at Hoskin’s in Clinton and at the Subway restaurants in Clinton, Oliver Springs and Rocky Top and the Subway at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

Proceeds from Dine & Donate support ADFAC’s work to help the less fortunate in the community with services including short-term utility assistance, school supplies for K-12 students, home repairs for elderly homeowners, and much more. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year, the press release said. For more information, visit www.adfac.org.