Diana Sue Lemaire, age 59, of LaFollette

Diana Sue Lemaire, age 59, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017.Preceded in death by parents: Henry & Ruby Sellers Ward, Brothers: Joey, Dean, Ralph, Ken, Coy and Clifford Ward. Member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Survivors

Husband: John P. Lemaire

Daughters: Starla Rutherford, Erica Johnson, Heather Lemaire

Grandchildren: Logan & Nathaniel Rutherford, Lucas Johnson

Brother: Johnny Ward & wife Barbara

Sister: Della Mae Saylor

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral Service 12 NOON Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

President James Pinkston officiating

Family will receive friends 11 AM- 12 NOON Friday at Church of Jesus Christ of

Latter Day Saints

Interment 10 AM Saturday at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Maryville, Tn

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

