Diana Sue Lemaire, age 59, of LaFollette, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2017.Preceded in death by parents: Henry & Ruby Sellers Ward, Brothers: Joey, Dean, Ralph, Ken, Coy and Clifford Ward. Member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Survivors
Husband: John P. Lemaire
Daughters: Starla Rutherford, Erica Johnson, Heather Lemaire
Grandchildren: Logan & Nathaniel Rutherford, Lucas Johnson
Brother: Johnny Ward & wife Barbara
Sister: Della Mae Saylor
Funeral Service 12 NOON Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
President James Pinkston officiating
Family will receive friends 11 AM- 12 NOON Friday at Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter Day Saints
Interment 10 AM Saturday at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Maryville, Tn
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home