David Edward Kesterson, age 67 of Clinton passed away September 25, 2017 at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a teacher at Lake City Middle School where he was fondly known at “Mr. K.” He was a LMU alumni, owner and operator of Kesterson’s Market for decades, a member of Gama Lama Sigma and Clinch River Baptist church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved farming, fishing and most of all time with his grandkids.

David is preceded in death by his parents, William Floyd and Virginia Pride Kesterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Rhonda Smith Kesterson; sons, Chris Kesterson wife Tasha and Alan Kesterson wife Amy; grandchildren, Tanner and Tori Kesterson; brothers, Ronnie Kesterson wife Margaret Ann and Kenneth Kesterson wife Judy; special nieces, Darlene Gregor husband Mike; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

8 PM in the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. The family will have a private service for his interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to service the Kesterson’s family. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 6-8 pm with services to follow atin the Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. The family will have a private service for his interment. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to service the Kesterson’s family. http://www.holleygamble.com/