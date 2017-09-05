Danny Lynn Ellison, age 76, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Chrysler Corporation after 31 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Durard & Mildred Broyles Ellison; brothers, Mike & Douglas Ellison
Survivors
Wife: Dorothy Ellison
Sons: Gregory & wife Tina Ellison, Kingston
Michael Vaughn Ellison, Cleveland, NC
Robert Raymond Kelly, Waverly, Ind
Kevin Karl Kelly, Indianapolis, Ind
Daughter: Kimberly Kay Kelly, Greenwood, Ind
Sisters: Carol Overbey
Deeanna Dagley
Beloved Dogs: Ju Ju & Chuck
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral Service 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating
Interment 11 AM Thursday Mt. Paran Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 749 Towe String Rd., Jacksboro, TN 37757
Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
