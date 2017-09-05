Danny Lynn Ellison, age 76, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from Chrysler Corporation after 31 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Durard & Mildred Broyles Ellison; brothers, Mike & Douglas Ellison

Survivors

Wife: Dorothy Ellison

Sons: Gregory & wife Tina Ellison, Kingston

Michael Vaughn Ellison, Cleveland, NC

Robert Raymond Kelly, Waverly, Ind

Kevin Karl Kelly, Indianapolis, Ind

Daughter: Kimberly Kay Kelly, Greenwood, Ind

Sisters: Carol Overbey

Deeanna Dagley

Beloved Dogs: Ju Ju & Chuck

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral Service 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Bobby Ray Wilson officiating

Interment 11 AM Thursday Mt. Paran Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Campbell County Animal Shelter, 749 Towe String Rd., Jacksboro, TN 37757

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Wednesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

