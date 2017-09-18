CWTS: Sauter rolls into playoffs with momentum

(MRN) Johnny Sauter will open defense of his 2016 championship this week with a mountain of momentum after winning Friday night’s regular-season finale at Chicagoland Speedway. Sauter kept his Number-21 G-M-S Racing Chevrolet in front over the final twenty-eight laps to record his second victory of the year and secure the Number-2 post-season seed (behind Christopher Bell) for the playoffs that begin next weekend in New Hampshire. Rookie Chase Briscoe chased Sauter to the checkered flag before falling two seconds short. Bell, Ryan Truex and Grant Enfinger completed the top five.

Ben Rhodes finished sixth, tied Truex for the final playoff spot and won the tiebreaker. His best regular-season finish was second place, one spot better than Truex.

Top 10 Finishers in TheHouse.com 225

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Johnny Sauter (4) 28

2. Chase Briscoe (R) (2) 18

3. Christopher Bell (3) 72

4. Ryan Truex (Pole) 29

5. Grant Enfinger (R) (8) —

6. Ben Rhodes (13) —

7. John Hunter Nemechek (12) —

8. Noah Gragson (R) (6) —

9. Kaz Grala (R) (14) —

10. Myatt Snider (10) —

Final Regular-Season Top 10

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell 681 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 660 -21

3. Chase Briscoe (R) 623 -58

4. Matt Crafton 607 -74

5. Ben Rhodes 544 -137

Ryan Truex 544 -137

7. Grant Enfinger (R) 506 -175

8. John H. Nemechek 504 -177

9. Noah Gragson (R) 489 -192

10. Austin Cindric (R) 480 -201