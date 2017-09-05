Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Cindric bumps Grala out of way on way to winner’s circle

CWTS: Cindric bumps Grala out of way on way to winner’s circle

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(MRN) Austin Cindric tried passing race leader Kaz Grala cleanly on the final lap Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. But after Grala successfully held him off, Cindric made one more move and this time made it count – running squarely into the back of Grala’s G-M-S Racing Chevrolet and sending him sliding off the course. It’s Cindric’s first victory in twenty-one starts and earned him a spot in the playoffs that open later this month. Grala had long ago punched his ticket to the post-season by winning the 2017 opener at Daytona International Speedway back on February 24th. Noah Gragson grabbed second place Sunday and Grala recovered to finish third with Justin Haley fourth – giving rookies a sweep of the top four spots.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Week 3 high school football scores; AC rolls, OR survives

High School Football Scores Week 3 (9/1/17) Anderson County 60 Hixson 7: The Mavericks routed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved