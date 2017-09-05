CWTS: Cindric bumps Grala out of way on way to winner’s circle

(MRN) Austin Cindric tried passing race leader Kaz Grala cleanly on the final lap Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. But after Grala successfully held him off, Cindric made one more move and this time made it count – running squarely into the back of Grala’s G-M-S Racing Chevrolet and sending him sliding off the course. It’s Cindric’s first victory in twenty-one starts and earned him a spot in the playoffs that open later this month. Grala had long ago punched his ticket to the post-season by winning the 2017 opener at Daytona International Speedway back on February 24th. Noah Gragson grabbed second place Sunday and Grala recovered to finish third with Justin Haley fourth – giving rookies a sweep of the top four spots.

