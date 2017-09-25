Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Bell takes round one of the playoffs

CWTS: Bell takes round one of the playoffs

(MRN) Christopher Bell crushed the field Saturday afternoon in New Hampshire – winning the first two stages, leading a race-high seventy-three laps and rolling to victory in the opening event of the 2017 playoffs. Bell, the Number-1 post-season seed, had his Number-4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in front over the final sixteen laps and beat runner-up Ryan Truex to the checkered flag by one-point-two seconds. Todd Gilliland ran third and rookie Grant Enfinger was fourth, giving Toyota a sweep of the top four spots. Stewart Friesen completed the top five. Pole winner Noah Gragson led forty laps in the first half of the race but later fell one lap down and finished fifteenth among twenty-nine drivers.

Top 10 Finishers in the UNOH 175

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Christopher Bell (2) 73

2. Ryan Truex (7) 28

3. Todd Gilliland (5) —

4. Grant Enfinger (R) (8) —

5. Stewart Friesen (R) (11) —

6. Matt Crafton (10) 17

7. Ben Rhodes (4) 17

8. Austin Cindric (R) (6) —

9. Johnny Sauter (3) —

10. Kaz Grala (R) (12) —

Playoff Standings – First Round

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Christopher Bell * 2,100 —-

2. Johnny Sauter 2,060 -40

3. Matt Crafton 2,059 -41

4. Ben Rhodes 2,050 -50

5. Austin Cindric (R) 2,043 -57

6. Kaz Grala (R) 2,038 -62

7. Chase Briscoe (R) 2,035 -65

8. John H. Nemechek 2,031 -69

