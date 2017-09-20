CPD vs. CFD in flag football game for Blaze

A charity flag football game will be played between the Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department on Saturday October 7th at 7 pm at Maverick Stadium at Anderson County High School.

Admission to the game will be free but donations will be accepted to benefit the Clinton Blaze, the Clinton school system’s new boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

Concessions will also be available, so come on out and watch Clinton police officers and firefighters play some football and raise money for a great cause!