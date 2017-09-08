CPD, AC EMS helping out in Florida

Clinton Police Department K9 Trainer and Detective Sergeant Bob Suarez, along with K9 handlers from Knox and Loudon counties are assisting authorities in Miami, Florida by relocating police K9s that could possibly be in the path of Hurricane Irma, which is expected to make landfall in South Florida sometime late Saturday or early Sunday. A van, a bus and a truck are being used to transport the K9s back to Tennessee, where they will be safely sheltered until the storm passes.

In addition, County Mayor Terry Franks announced on her Facebook page Thursday night that an Anderson County EMS ambulance and crew were expected to head down to Florida sometime today as emergency responders start to prepare for the impact and aftermath of Irma.

(Mayor’s release) Anderson County is among the counties across Tennessee to exemplify the Volunteer spirit in the effort to help those in need as the State of Florida faces the impending wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Two Anderson County Emergency Medical Service team members, Paramedic Michael Rhinehart and Advanced EMT Justin Harmon, left Clinton Friday morning with an EMS truck. They are headed to Florida as part of a regional strike team for disaster relief.

The Anderson County Health Department is also sending Nursing Supervisor Gail Baird to Florida to assist with disaster relief efforts. Baird will be one of a 40-strong nursing strike team from across Tennessee. The nursing team, which will leave Saturday, will be deployed in Florida for 14 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“I’m proud of Anderson County’s team for stepping up to the call for assistance that the State of Florida issued to Tennessee,” County Mayor Terry Frank said in a news release. “Our EMS and Health Department teams do a fantastic job for us here at home, and it’s great to know they are stepping forward – going into a very dangerous situation – to help our friends and families in Florida.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members, the other disaster response crews, and all the residents of Florida,” Mayor Frank said.