Comer pleads guilty in toddler’s 2014 murder

Wednesday, a Campbell County man pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in 2014.

The Campbell County District Attorney’s Office says that 37-year-old Joshua Comer pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Gabriella Orton and two charges of child abuse.

Comer was sentenced to a total of 30 years behind bars, 25 years for second-degree murder, which is the maximum sentence allowed under state law, and two and a half years on each count of child abuse. He will be required to serve 100% of the 25-year murder sentence and 30% of each sentence on the child abuse charges.

The DA’s Office said that Comer admitted he struck the little girl in the stomach on June 10, 2014, causing injuries that killed her. He also pleaded guilty to two cases of child abuse against the toddler that happened on June 5 and 6, 2014.

Gabby’s mother, Amber Orton, was charged with aggravated child neglect in the case after officials alleged that she knew that Comer was abusing Gabrielle but did nothing to stop it or alert the authorities.

Her case is still working its way through the court system.