Clinton’s McKamey in running for national coaching award

U.S. Cellular has announced that Clinton High School Football Coach Randy McKamey has advanced in to the Top 50 coaches for U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach contest, a campaign that U.S. Cellular launched to highlight and recognize current high school head and assistant coaches who have made a profound impact on their school and community, and exemplify great leadership qualities. Coach McKamey is now moving on to the next stage in hopes of being named U.S. Cellular’s Most Valuable Coach!

Program screening judges selected Coach McKamey for the ”Top 50” after evaluating all nominees, and determining that his leadership qualities, as well as his positive impact on his school and community.

Coach McKamey is now moving on to the first public voting stage to determine the “Final 15” coaches from among the Top 50. Voting to determine the Final 15 coaches will begin at 12 Noon CT on September 19th at TheMostValuableCoach.com, and will end at approximately 12 Noon CT on October 9th.

Each of the Final 15 coaches’ schools will receive a $5,000 donation from U.S. Cellular. The company will also host a celebratory event to honor each coach and create a short video detailing the coach’s story and impact on his players, school and community.

U.S. Cellular will announce the “Most Valuable Coach” on November 20th. Subject to meeting eligibility requirements, the winning coach’s school or a charitable organization will receive a $50,000 donation from U.S. Cellular. In addition, the winning coach and his or her guest will receive a trip to Orlando, FL, and will be honored at the Under Armour All-America Game on January 4th, 2018 on ESPN.

For more information and to view the Official Contest Rules, please visit TheMostValuableCoach.com.