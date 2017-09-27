Clinton schools to examine adding grades

The Clinton City school system is forming an exploratory committee to examine the feasibility of expanding the system to include a middle school serving students in the 7th and 8th grades.

Schools Director Kelly Johnson shared that news with the City Council on Monday, saying that there has been a recent groundswell among parents who have indicated they would like to see the 7th and 8th grades added.

The Courier News reports that the exploratory committee will be charged with determining if a middle school would be in the system’s best interests. The committee will include members of the City Council and School Board as well as parents and other members of the community. The Courier reports that during this month’s School Board meeting, Board members Tim Bible, David Queener and Joey Smith were tapped to serve on the exploratory committee. Monday, the City Council chose Zach Farrar and Larry Gann to serve. City Manager Roger Houck will also be part of the panel, the duties of which will be to gather as much information and data as possible in order to allow officials to make the best decision possible.