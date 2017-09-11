Clinton native, ex-CPD officer passes away in Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet Police Department announced Saturday that one of their officers–33-year-old Brittany Frazier, a Clinton native and former Oak Ridge High School basketball star–was found dead inside her residence in Mt. Juliet on Saturday morning.

The TBI is investigating her death and and officials say that early indications are that foul play was not involved.

Brittany Frazier was just 33 years old and had been with the Mt. Juliet PD for about a year, but had worked in law enforcement for several years, including a stint early in her career with the Clinton Police Department. Over the weekend, Clinton Police Chief Rick Scarbrough issued the following statement: “In Brittany’s time here, she was always a bright light. When she first came here, she volunteered to work the Remote Area Medical (RAM) event. The following week, I received numerous phone calls and comments on how helpful she had been. Unfortunately, she was soon hired away by Murfreesboro Police Department. She grew up here from a great family. Our prayers and thoughts will be with them!”

When funeral arrangements are announced, we will pass them along to you. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at WYSH are with Brittany Frazier, her family, friends and colleagues–past and present.

