Home / Featured / Clinton man killed in car/motorcycle collision

Clinton man killed in car/motorcycle collision

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 461 Views

A 29-year-old Clinton man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Blockhouse Valley Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred at around 7 am Tuesday at the intersection with Lost Ridge Road.

Trooper Aaron McGhee reported that 35-year-old Travis Darwin had been driving a Nissan Titan pickup east on Blockhouse Valley when he attempted to turn left on to Lost Ridge and pulled into the path of a westbound Suzuki motorcycle being ridden by 29-year-old Joshua Williams. The motorcycle hit the right front side of the pickup and Williams was thrown off the bike, suffering what proved to be fatal injuries.

Darwin was not hurt in the crash, but the trooper’s report indicates that he was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that blood tests have been ordered. Charges are said to be pending.

None of the passengers in Darwin’s vehicle were injured.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TNECD launches new online Tennessee SmartGuide

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has introduced an innovative online tool, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved