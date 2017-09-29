Clinton man killed in car/motorcycle collision

A 29-year-old Clinton man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Blockhouse Valley Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred at around 7 am Tuesday at the intersection with Lost Ridge Road.

Trooper Aaron McGhee reported that 35-year-old Travis Darwin had been driving a Nissan Titan pickup east on Blockhouse Valley when he attempted to turn left on to Lost Ridge and pulled into the path of a westbound Suzuki motorcycle being ridden by 29-year-old Joshua Williams. The motorcycle hit the right front side of the pickup and Williams was thrown off the bike, suffering what proved to be fatal injuries.

Darwin was not hurt in the crash, but the trooper’s report indicates that he was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and that blood tests have been ordered. Charges are said to be pending.

None of the passengers in Darwin’s vehicle were injured.