Clinton Blaze Pancake Breakfast set for Sept. 30th

The Clinton Blaze, the recently-formed Clinton City School system’s 5th and 6th grade boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday September 30th from 8 to 11 am at the Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton. Tickets will go on sale next week and will be $5 per person.
