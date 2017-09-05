Home / Obituaries / Cleta Marie Guy Lovelace, age 81 of Clinton

Cleta Marie Guy Lovelace, age 81 of Clinton

Cleta Marie Guy Lovelace, age 81 of Clinton passed away on September 1, 2017 at Canterfield Assisted Living.  Cleta was of the Baptist faith and was born January 23, 1936 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Drexel and Lillie Hatmaker.  In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Van Guy; second husband, Albert Lovelace; son, Ralph Van Guy, Jr.; great grandson, Zachary Arender.

She is survived by her children, Sherrie Larkin, David Lee Guy (Mary), Tammy Braden (Carl), and Bobby Van Guy (David Ensley); 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Hatmaker, Wilma Dew (Joe), Glenna Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Mary Graves.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Tom Byrge and Rev. Keith Tillman officiating.  Cleta’s graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Pallbearers will be Bobby Van Guy, Carl Braden, Adam Braden, Darryl Arender, Elijah Arender, and Jonah Arender, and David Ensley.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

