CHS Band hosting Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition

The Clinton High School Band will host the Clinch River Classic Marching Band Competition on Saturday at Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton.

The event, which will showcase smaller high school bands from around the area, will begin at 2:30 pm and admission is only $5, free for kids 5 and under.

The scheduled contestants include bands from Gibbs, Union County, Warren County, Morristown East, Oneida, Cocke County and Gatlinburg-Pittman high schools, although more bands could be added.

There will be a silent auction for autographed items and memorabilia from local colleges and universities throughout the day and conecessions will be available as well.

Following the contest and immediately before the awards ceremony, the Carson-Newman University and Clinton High School marching bands will perform.

While the competition will be held at the city football field, commonly referred to as Dragon Stadium, bands will be warming up on the grounds of the nearby Clinton Elementary and Middle Schools, so if you will be in the area, be sure to watch out for additional foot and vehicle traffic on Saturday afternoon.

For more information, visit www.clintonband.com.