Charges against Campbell couple to grand jury

Charges against a Campbell County couple accused of abusing a child were bound over last week to a grand jury.

19-year-old Zachary Crawford of Caryville was arrested last month on a charge of aggravated child abuse and his girlfriend (and the mother of the child he is accused of abusing), 20-year-old Danielle Hale was charged with aggravated child neglect.

Crawford is charged with physically abusing Hale’s five-year-old daughter while Hale was charged with allegedly knowing about the abuse and doing nothing to stop it.

At last check, both remained in custody at the Campbell County Jail while the little girl has been placed in state custody.