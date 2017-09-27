Home / Community Bulletin Board / CFD hosting Community Fire Safety Event Oct. 21st

CFD hosting Community Fire Safety Event Oct. 21st

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 4 Views

Mark your calendars, because on Saturday October 21st, the Clinton Fire Department will hold a Community Fire Safety Event at the Clinton Community Center.

The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm on the 21st, with food, inflatable rides and live demonstrations by first responders, as well as a chance to meet your local firefighters, play on the fire trucks and meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

 

This event is absolutely free to the community and if you would like more information, call the CFD at 865-457-2131 or visit www.clintonfiredepartment.net.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Revival at Lakeview Baptist through Friday

There will be a Revival this week at Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved