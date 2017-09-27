CFD hosting Community Fire Safety Event Oct. 21st

Mark your calendars, because on Saturday October 21st, the Clinton Fire Department will hold a Community Fire Safety Event at the Clinton Community Center.

The event will run from 10 am to 2 pm on the 21st, with food, inflatable rides and live demonstrations by first responders, as well as a chance to meet your local firefighters, play on the fire trucks and meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

This event is absolutely free to the community and if you would like more information, call the CFD at 865-457-2131 or visit www.clintonfiredepartment.net.