Home / Local News / CDBG announced for Campbell

CDBG announced for Campbell

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers announced Wednesday that Campbell County will receive a $315,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD).

The CDBG grant will be used for fire service improvements.

The funds were allocated under a procedure authorized by the Tennessee General Assembly. ECD administers the grant program based on priorities set at the local level where community needs are best known.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CPD vs. CFD in flag football game for Blaze

A charity flag football game will be played between the Clinton Fire Department and the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved