The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on a probation violation.

49-year-old Anthony Dale Roberts was originally charged with drug-related offenses.

Roberts is described as being a white male, about 5’10”, weighing approximately 200 pounds,with blue eyes and brown hair.

Please call the sheriff’s office at (423) 562-7446 or the dispatch center at (423) 562-8095 with any information about his whereabouts.