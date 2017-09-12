Home / Obituaries / Carolyn Marie Clair Redmond, age 69 of Lafollette

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 36 Views

Carolyn Marie Clair Redmond, age 69 of Lafollette, TN passed away on September 10, 2017.  She was a member of World Harvester Church, she loved the Lord with all her heart.

 She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Thelma Marie Green Clair and Earl Clair, a brother, Gary Clair and grandparents, Henry and Isabell Mozingo Green, special aunts Bonnie Green Meyers and Geraldine Clair Malena. 

 Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Glenda Hatmaker, Marschel & husband Stacy McGhee, Melody & husband AJ Boshears; grandchildren, Isabella & husband Travis Vowell, Whitley Hatmaker, Elijah McGhee, Mason Hatmaker, Kaleb Harris, and Noah McGhee; great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Andrew Vowell; brothers, Doris Clair, Charles Clair

 The family will have a private celebration of life for her at a later date.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

