Carol Adkins Lawson, age 67, of Clinton, formerly of Caryville passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Caryville. Preceded in death by husband, Blane Lawson; parents, Edgar & Flossie Mae Packett Adkins; grandsons, Corey James Collins & Nicolas Adam Coker; sister, Willa Dean Bell; brothers, Willie, Robert, Raymond; best friends, Carl Neer & Jimmy Hale, Cotton Adkins; friend, Ralph Lane

Survivors

Daughters: Dreama Collins & husband Clifford

Misty Chanchavac & husband Miquel

Grandchildren: Joey Collins, Alyssa & Dalton Coker, Alyssa Cardenas

Brothers: Doug and Willard Adkins

Several nieces and nephews

Special Friends: Misty Evans and Brad Brummett, Steve Pebley, Scott Collins

Services 6 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Don Allen, Bob Adkins and Lynn officiating

Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

