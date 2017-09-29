Carol Adkins Lawson, age 67, of Clinton, formerly of Caryville passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Caryville. Preceded in death by husband, Blane Lawson; parents, Edgar & Flossie Mae Packett Adkins; grandsons, Corey James Collins & Nicolas Adam Coker; sister, Willa Dean Bell; brothers, Willie, Robert, Raymond; best friends, Carl Neer & Jimmy Hale, Cotton Adkins; friend, Ralph Lane
Survivors
Daughters: Dreama Collins & husband Clifford
Misty Chanchavac & husband Miquel
Grandchildren: Joey Collins, Alyssa & Dalton Coker, Alyssa Cardenas
Brothers: Doug and Willard Adkins
Several nieces and nephews
Special Friends: Misty Evans and Brad Brummett, Steve Pebley, Scott Collins
Services 6 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Don Allen, Bob Adkins and Lynn officiating
Family will receive friends 4 PM to 6 PM Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home