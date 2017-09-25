Captain Billy Willard Paul, 74

Dundee International Airport would like to announce the retirement of Dundee, MS based Captain Billy Willard Paul at age 74. He was a life long pilot and loved to fly a wide variety of aircraft over the course of his career and personal time.

On September 18th, 2017, Mr. Paul made an unannounced change of course and headed off on a solo redeye flight that originated from Tunica, MS. Upon arrival at his final destination on Sept. 19th, 2017, Mr. Paul retired his earthly wings and has now obtained his permanent wings at his new hanger at a much higher elevation.

Upon his final approach and landing, he was greeted by many in his crew that had caught earlier flights. Those crew members included his parents, Everett and Myrtle Paul of LaFollette, TN, sisters Deloris Miller and Marcella Boleman, daughter Sherry Tomlin and two grandchildren, Christopher Norris and Macy Tomlin. Billy Paul will be leaving his co-pilot in life, Pat Early to chart the course forward from their port of origin. He also leaves behind a “ground crew” consisting of two children, Barry Paul (CA) and Alicia Paul (KY) and 6 grandchildren, Braeden, Ethan, Gavin, Brooklyn Paul and Carly Tomlin from California as well as Jake Tomlin from Virginia.

Mr. Paul’s final earthly flight will begin on Wednesday September 27th between 5-7pm at Nowell Memorial Funeral Home in Tunica (UTM) followed by a connection through MEM > ATL > TYS > JAU with a short layover at Cross-Smith Funeral Home (CSF) in LaFollette, TN on Sept 30th where his East Tennessee crew can bid him farewell at the pre-boarding (Visitation) between 11am-1pm followed by pre-flight service announcements (Services) at 1pm and then we will take a short taxi down the local runway on final approach to the family hanger at Campbell Memorial Gardens (CMG). We’ll look forward to seeing your fancy new airport in the sky once our holding pattern is over and we have been cleared for departure. Fly High Billy Paul, you will be missed here at the lower elevation

