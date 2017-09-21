Canterfield of Oak Ridge holding educational forum, fall festival

Canterfield of Oak Ridge is pleased to announce the September topic for its monthly educational series: “You have the Power to Outsmart the Scammers.” This educational series is open to the public; admission and parking are free-of-charge.

The 90-minute presentation will take place at 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, at Canterfield of Oak Ridge, located at 200 Bus Terminal Road. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance reservations are necessary as seating is limited. To reserve your seat or for more information, call Casey Duncan at 865-425-9966.

The September education forum will be presented by Brianna L. Sprunger, a financial advisor affiliated with Edward Jones Investments. Attendees will learn important strategies to help protect them and their loved ones from fraudulent practices. Some of the topics to be covered include how to spot swindle red flags, resources to use if you are targeted, and protective steps you can take to protect yourself upfront.

To herald in the change of seasons, Canterfield of Oak Ridge invites the public to partake in its annual Fall Festival event on Friday, September 29, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Canterfield of Oak Ridge is located at 200 Bus Terminal Road.

Attendees will be treated to hot dogs and hamburgers as well as many other tasty fall fixin’s. A variety of fun games will be available – suitable for all ages and ability levels – with prizes to be won.

“In past years, we’ve held our Fall Festival as way to usher in the splendid autumn season here in Tennessee,” states Kathy McCameron, Executive Director of Canterfield. “This year will be no different and it’s now time to celebrate the changing of leaves and arrival of cooler weather to these parts. We hope the public will come join us as we promise a free, entertaining time will be had all.”

The Canterfield Fall Festival is open to the public. Admission and parking are free-of-charge, but reservations are requested. To reserve your spot at the Fall Festival, please contact Casey Duncan at (865) 425-9966.