Bryan Alan White, age 44

Bryan Alan White, age 44, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at U.T. Medical Center from injuries sustained while ginseng hunting. Bryan was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed walking in the woods and hunting ginseng. He was a very loving and kind-hearted man. He was happiest being in the woods. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Joe B. and Irene Long, Cecil and Bertha White; special K-9 friends, Sissy and Buford, 1 brother-in-law and 1 sister in law.

Survived by:

Wife………………………Cindy White of Lafollette
Son……………………….Jackie Heatherley
Parents………………..Roger and Lorene White of Clinton
Brothers………………Roger White Jr. wife Maria of Clinton
    Brad White wife Heather of Lenior City
Mother-in-law……Ella Nolan
Granddaughter…..Kinsley Heatherly
Special Nieces and Nephews……. Dalton White, Paxton White, Paisley White
Niece and Nephews…. Myra Vasquez, Micheal  Portillo, Matthew Parra
4 Sister-in-laws  and 2 Brother-in-laws
A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, October 1, 2017 from 11:30AM-1:30PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:30PM with the Rev. David Birchfield officiating. Bryan’s interment will follow at the Walker Long Cemetery in the Dutch Valley Community.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the White family. www.holleygamble.com

