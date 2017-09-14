Home / Obituaries / Brittany Nichole Frazier

Brittany Nichole Frazier

Brittany Nichole Frazier was born May 4, 1984 to the Union of Don Frazier and Darlene Rowe Frazier in Knoxville, TN.  She was granted Eternal Rest on Saturday, September 9, 2017 in Mt. Juliet, TN.  She graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 2003 where she set many records on the Oak Ridge High School basketball team.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Psychology from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, Later she pursued her career in Law Enforcement.

Brittany was a member of Haven Chapel United Methodist Church and re-dedicated her life to Jesus Christ under the direction of the Rev. David Goldner in Mt. Juliet, TN.

Brittany was the first African American Female on the Clinton City Police department, Mt. Juliet Police department and the Swat Team.

Brittany enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.  She always liked entertaining, and bringing joy and laughter to everyone she came in contact with.  She also had a big heart and much love for all children.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dexter and Alberta Curd Frazier, Thomas L. Rowe and Robbie (Johnny) Reynolds;  aunt, Betty Ann Knaff; uncle, Kimmie Rowe.

 

She leaves to cherish,
Mother……………….. Darlene Rowe Frazier
Father………………..  Don F. (Dee) Frazier
Brother……………..   Justin Garner
Aunts……………         Gwendolyn Kirkland
      Debra (James) Brabson
      Wanda Thomas
      LuLu Pearl (Robert) Mountain
      Pamela (Johnny) Skinner
      Martha Wells
      Barbara Jane (Ernest) Scruggs
      Lou Frazier
      Dionne (John) Tarkenington
Uncles………….           Billy (Beatrice) Thomas
      James Lewis (Karen) Thomas
      Timothy (Bobbie) Rowe
      Robert, Tommy, and
      Willie Lewis Frazier
      Calvin (Phyllis) Knaff
A nephew, Jayden Garner; many loving cousins whom she loved dearly and a host of friends.

She loved dearly special friend, Greta Ireland, the Clemons family and the Mt. Juliet Community.  Her special and devoted family, she cherished and loved, were the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The family will receive friends from 12 PM to 1:30 PMSaturday, September 16, 2017 at Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Lane; Clinton, TN 37716. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 PM with Pastor William E. Caldwell officiating.  Family and friends will follow in procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens where Brittany will be laid to rest.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to serve the family of Brittany Nicole Frazier. www.holleygamble.net

