BBB: One man shot with rubber pellets, small meth lab found

(BBB-TV) After a man was shot by another at a residence in Rockwood Thursday, a small meth lab was found in the home.

According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, a one-pot meth lab was found at 204 North Front Street Thursday afternoon, while police investigating the shooting of one man during a fight earler that morning.

The alleged victim, identified as Carl Matthews, was shot in the legs with rubber pellets from a shotgun as he fled the house following an altercation with David Russell.

Both men left the scene but were quickly located by police, who discovered Matthews’ injuries and called an ambulance to the scene. He was taken to Roane Medical Center, treated and released to the Roane County Jail on oustanding warrants from out-of-state as well as local charges.

Russell was arrested Thursday afternoon, at which time the one-pot meth lab was found inside the rented home. He faces local charges as well as out-of-state warrants as well.

The renter was not aware of the lab and was not charged. The home is now under quarantine after being decontaminated by a hazmat team and the state’s Meth Task Force.