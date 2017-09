According to our partners at BBB-TV, a 19-year-old man was found dead this morning in Roane County.

The man, whose identity had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was found lying in a ditch along the side of Bowman Bend Road a little after 3 am Monday. Investigators say that his throat appeared to have been cut.

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s office are investigating.