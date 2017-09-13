Arrangements set for fallen officer, Clinton native

Funeral arrangements have been announced for 33-year-old Mt. Juliet Police Officer Brittany Frazier, a Clinton native and former CPD officer. Frazier passed away at her home in Mt. Juliet on Saturday.

Frazier was a standout basketball player at Oak Ridge High School and after her playing career ended, she turned to law enforcement. One of her first jobs was with the Clinton Police Department and, despite having moved on, still has many relatives and friends in the Clinton area.

Brittany Frazier’s funeral service will be held this Saturday September 16th at Second baptist Church in Clinton. Her family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 pm at the church, with funeral services set for 1:30 pm. She will be laid to rest following the service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens.