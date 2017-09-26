Home / Featured / Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question

Here is this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question.

The Clinton High School football team has had five undefeated regular seasons. Here are four:

  • 1932 (7-0-1)
  • 1960 (10-0)
  • 1992 (10-0)
  • 2009 (9-0*)

What year was the fifth season that Clinton completed its regular season without a loss?

If you know the answer, email it to jim@wyshradio.com and if you are correct, we will put your name into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate from the Apple Blossom Cafe in Clinton during Thursday’s edition of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon, airing live this week from the home of our title sponsors from 4 to 6 pm.

*= CHS was forced to vacate their first win of the season after TSSAA determined they had used an ineligible player.

