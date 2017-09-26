Here is this week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Dragon Trivia Quiz Question.

The Clinton High School football team has had five undefeated regular seasons. Here are four:

1932 (7-0-1)

1960 (10-0)

1992 (10-0)

2009 (9-0*)

What year was the fifth season that Clinton completed its regular season without a loss?

*= CHS was forced to vacate their first win of the season after TSSAA determined they had used an ineligible player.