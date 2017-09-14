Another busy edition of the Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors Dragon Wagon

Tune in Thursday from 4 to 6 pm for the Powell Brothers Mechcanical Contractors Dragon Wagon, today broadcasting live from our title sponsor on Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

We will look at all things Powell as the Clinton Dragons prepare for their Region opener and first road game of 2017 tomorrow night at the Powell Panthers.

We will be joined by Dragon defensive coordinator and alum Tim Minga in the first hour, when we will also get another history lesson from ET Stamey and the answer to last week’s Apple Blossom Cafe Trivia Quiz Question (Who is CHS’s all-time winningnest football coach? If you have the correct answer, email it to me at jim@wyshradio.com and all the correct answers will be put in a box and one name will be drawn to receive a $25 Apple Blossom Cafe gift card).

This week’s spotlighted coach in our Coaches’ Reunion will be Tom Heffern, the Dragon of the Past will be Saul Powell, plus we will catch up with our Student-Athlete of the Week, review last week’s action and look ahead to a football-filled weekend, all today from 4 to 6 pm on the Powell Brothers Mechnical Contractors Dragon Wagon only on WYSH!