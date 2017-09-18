Home / Obituaries / Annette Graham Meadows, age 66, of Jacksboro

Annette Graham Meadows, age 66, of Jacksboro

Annette Graham Meadows, age 66, of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was as Member of Forks Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husband, Robert Meadows; Son, Travis E. Meadows; Parents, William and Bernette Davis Graham, Brother, Larry Graham.

Survivors

Daughter: Lisa Meadows Taylor and Husband Jessie

Brother: Bobby Graham

Sister: Vicki Graham

Special Nieces:  Tonia Sampley & children and Stacie Miller

A host of other Nieces, Nephews and Friends

Funeral services 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. Alvis Richardson Officiating

Interment 11 AM Wednesday at Green Cemetery in Flat Hollow

Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhom.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

