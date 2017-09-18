Annette Graham Meadows, age 66, of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was as Member of Forks Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by Husband, Robert Meadows; Son, Travis E. Meadows; Parents, William and Bernette Davis Graham, Brother, Larry Graham.
Survivors
Daughter: Lisa Meadows Taylor and Husband Jessie
Brother: Bobby Graham
Sister: Vicki Graham
Special Nieces: Tonia Sampley & children and Stacie Miller
A host of other Nieces, Nephews and Friends
Funeral services 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. Alvis Richardson Officiating
Interment 11 AM Wednesday at Green Cemetery in Flat Hollow
Family will receive friends 6 PM to 8 PM Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhom.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home