Anderson tax bills to be mailed Sept. 28th

Interim Anderson County Trustee Myron Iwanski’s office has announced that they will be mailing 2017 property tax notices on Thursday September 28th and will begin accepting payments on Monday October 2nd. 2017 taxes paid after February 28, 2018 will accumulate interest charges.

The Trustee’s office will also start taking tax relief and tax freeze applications on October 2.

The Trustee’s website at www.andersoncountytrustee.com has information on paying taxes and the criteria to qualify to take part in the tax relief or tax freeze programs. The site also has information on tax assessments and billing, late payment, and office locations. The site can be used to pay taxes online. Online payments are subject to a bank processing fee of 2.65 percent of the taxes due.

Taxes can be paid by mail, in person at their offices or drive-thru windows, or online. For additional information call the Trustee’s Office at 865-457-6233.