Anderson Commission selects new officers

Meeting Monday night the Anderson County Commission elected new officers.

Tim Isbel was elected chairman of the Commission, succeeding Steve Emert, who stepped down as Chairman to concentrate on his run for County Mayor in next year’s election. Isbel was the only Commissioner to seek the chairmanship.

Isbel will be succeeded as Vice Chair by Commissioner Phil Warfield, who was also unopposed. After they were sworn in, Robert McKamey was appointed by Isbel to serve as Parliamentarian. All of these are one year appointments.

In other business, the Commission approved one of County Mayor Terry Frank’s nominations to serve on the Conservation Board, as Commissioner Chuck Fritts was approved by his fellow commissioners. The mayor has been trying to get the appointments to the Conservation Board filled for several months now, after she determined that the Commission had been appointing Conservation Board members for several years despite state law indicating those appointments are to be made by the mayor with commission approval. Two spots now remain open on the Conservation Board.