Anderson Clerk’s drive-thru open Saturday

Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole says that the drive-thru window serving his office in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will be open Saturday September 30th from 9 to 11 am so that you can take care of end-of-the-month car tag renewals and any other business with the Clerk’s Office.
