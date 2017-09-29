Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson Clerk’s drive-thru open Saturday

Anderson Clerk’s drive-thru open Saturday

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

Anderson County Clerk Jeff Cole says that the drive-thru window serving his office in the parking garage of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton, across from the Courthouse, will be open Saturday September 30th from 9 to 11 am so that you can take care of end-of-the-month car tag renewals and any other business with the Clerk’s Office.

