Alma Jean Fraker, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the University of Tennessee Hospital.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. David Hicks and Rev. James Saylor officiating.  Graveside service will be on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11am at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

