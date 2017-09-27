Allen Keith Boyer better known as Pete of Andersonville, TN passed away on Monday, September 25, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Pete was a great husband, dad, papaw, and great papaw. He enjoyed working outside, whittling, and spending time with family. Pete was a Christian and believed in God.

Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Cleta Boyer; brothers, Jerry Boyer and Snooky Boyer; and sister, Suzie Scruggs.

Pete is survived by his wife, Simone Boyer of Andersonville, TN; son, Danny Boyer of Clinton, TN; daughters, Tammy Lynch of Clinton, TN, Cindi Kiser of Andersonville, TN; Trinity Gunter and husband Zack of Clinton, TN; favorite granddaughter, Kelsie Kanipe of Clinton, TN; 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society of your choice.

Pete’s family will receive his friends from 12 noon to 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 with his funeral service to follow at 2:00pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Larry Ridenour officiating. Pete’s interment will follow his funeral service at Andersonville Cemetery in Andersonville, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

