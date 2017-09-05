Alice Ann Hunter Woodfin, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at her home with her husband, Sam, by her side. She was born March 2, 1936 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee and was a graduate of South Pittsburg High School. She has been a resident of Roane County since 1955 and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. She was an accomplished ceramic artist, an exceptional floral designer, avid baker and very talented in crocheting and cross stitching. Ann also enjoyed fishing but loved babies and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sarah Elizabeth Parker Hunter; brother, James Samuel Hunter.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 62 years Sam B. Woodfin of Kingston

Children Sammy L. Woodfin & wife, Rhonda of Andersonville

Lizanne W. Yount & husband, Tom of Kingsport

Grandchildren Ashley Beret Arnold & husband, Lucas of Knoxville

Sara Joelle Meyer & husband, John of Norris

Kevin Thomas Yount of Kingsport

Rachel Elizabeth Yount of Washington, DC

5 Great-grandchildren

Sister Sarah June Moss & husband, Jerry Don of South Pittsburg

Several extended family members and many dear friends

Special appreciation to the fine nurses and caregivers of Covenant Hospice for all the excellent care shown during Ann’s illness.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Elder John Robbins officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN., 37919. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.