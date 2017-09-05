Alice Ann Hunter Woodfin, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at her home with her husband, Sam, by her side. She was born March 2, 1936 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee and was a graduate of South Pittsburg High School. She has been a resident of Roane County since 1955 and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. She was an accomplished ceramic artist, an exceptional floral designer, avid baker and very talented in crocheting and cross stitching. Ann also enjoyed fishing but loved babies and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sarah Elizabeth Parker Hunter; brother, James Samuel Hunter.
SURVIVORS
Husband of 62 years Sam B. Woodfin of Kingston
Children Sammy L. Woodfin & wife, Rhonda of Andersonville
Lizanne W. Yount & husband, Tom of Kingsport
Grandchildren Ashley Beret Arnold & husband, Lucas of Knoxville
Sara Joelle Meyer & husband, John of Norris
Kevin Thomas Yount of Kingsport
Rachel Elizabeth Yount of Washington, DC
5 Great-grandchildren
Sister Sarah June Moss & husband, Jerry Don of South Pittsburg
Several extended family members and many dear friends
Special appreciation to the fine nurses and caregivers of Covenant Hospice for all the excellent care shown during Ann’s illness.
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Elder John Robbins officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN., 37919. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.