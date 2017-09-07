ACSD warns of scam

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a new phone scam where someone calls your home and identifies themselves as an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy.

Calls show up on your caller ID as being have been made from “Deputy James Marshall” at telephone number 865-909-7996.

The caller then proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they need to obtain a prepaid card to pay for fines or take care of arrest warrants.

The ACSD wants everyone to be aware that law enforcement agencies, court clerk’s offices, or other government organizations do not make calls like these, nor do they ask for debit or prepaid card numbers.

If Anderson County residents receive such calls, please notify the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Communications Center at 865-457-2414 or, if you live in a city, your local police department.